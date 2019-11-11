Fire separates husband and wife

A MAKESHIFT safe zone separated husbands from wives, neighbours from neighbours and people from their homes at Adelaide Park on Monday morning.

Those outside the fire zone sat at the intersection of Adelaide Park Rd, Limestone Creek Rd and Panorama Dr with their cars filled with supplies to give to their loved ones and friends, who stayed to defend their properties.

A police car is parked at the entrance to Adelaide Park preventing anyone from accessing the area - once residents leave they cannot return.

Leslie Massingham waited to meet her husband who stayed on their 13 hectare property on Adelaide Park Rd on the weekend while the fire burnt just “the other side” of the mountain.

“The sky was just red,” Mrs Massingham said.

“The fire first started about 10am, behind us on Neils Rd.”

When emergency services came knocking on her door on Saturday night she was given no option but to leave her husband behind to defend the property they’ve lived at for 18 months.

“We had no choice – police and SES just turned up and told us to get out straight away and we’d lost power by this stage so we were in the dark,” she said.

After going to stay with friends, she was able to get the first few hours of sleep on Sunday afternoon since the fire started burning on Saturday morning.

“We are lucky though we still have a house,” she said.

Her husband, John, has been setting his alarm every two hours to get 25 minutes of sleep in between chopping down trees, creating firebreaks and helping neighbours.

“There’s four other guys up there and they’re all working together,” she said.

Unable to get past the roadblock, buying groceries for her husband is almost all Mrs Massingham can do – the closest she can get to seeing the property is hearing her husband’s descriptions.

“He said ‘helicopters with the buckets - it’s just like one after the other and the water just hits the ground with this huge sound – they’re doing an amazing job,” she said.

She wants to go home but has been told it could be the end of the week until she gets back – she’s had to buy shoes and instruct Mr Massingham to get her clothes so she can return to work tomorrow.