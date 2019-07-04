Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
UPDATE: Etna Creek fire contained to shed

4th Jul 2019 5:04 PM | Updated: 5:23 PM
UPDATE 5:20pm: FIRE has now been contained to the shed. 

It is understood one crew is fighting the blaze from the inside and another from the outside. 

More to come. 

5:00pm A LARGE hay shed is ablaze at a property in Etna Creek.

The report was received at about 4:30pm and fire crews are now on the scene.

The shed is believed to be 30x30metres wide, five metres high, and containing hay.

Vegetation surrounding the shed also appears to be on fire but under control.

The Morning Bulletin understands there may be issues accessing water on the site.

More to come.

