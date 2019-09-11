Menu
SMOKE IMPACT: Fire burns across Mount Dick Lakes Creek on Sunday night.
Fire smoke impacting on town

Meg Bolton
11th Sep 2019 1:50 PM
SMOKE may fill the sky but respiratory issues are not causing an increased number of hospitalisations in Rockhampton, according to the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service.

Respiratory problems caused 44 people to present to the Rockhampton Hospital emergency department from September 1-10 – accounting for 3 per cent of patients.

The percentage of patients with respiratory issues was on par with April statistics over the same number of days, when 47 people presented with respiratory complications – accounting for 3 per cent of patients.

A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said respiratory presentations could not be directly linked to the bushfires plaguing the area since last week.

Across the region, 158 people with respiratory issues presented to Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services from September 1-10.

The number of patients with respiratory issues accounted for 4 per cent of the total emergency department presentations.

In comparison with the same time frame in April, the number of patients with respiratory issues was on par with 144 people presenting to emergency – 3 per cent of patients.

