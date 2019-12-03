Menu
A ute and trailer of hay caught on fire on Capricorn Hwy near Gogango on Monday. A car had been rubbing against a mudguard causing it to combust into flames and the fire spread to the load of hay.
News

Fire starts at tyre, rapidly spreads to trailer of hay

vanessa jarrett
and Drew Wickerson
3rd Dec 2019 12:59 PM
WHAT started as a small combustion of a tyre rubbing against a mudguard rapidly developed into a raging fire in a trailer filled with hay bales.

Aaron McLaughlin was driving on the Capricorn Hwy on Monday to Dingo after picking up a load of hay from Dululu.

Near Gogango he noticed smoke coming from behind his vehicle and trailer.

He quickly pulled over and raced to get his young daughter out of the car.

Luckily, a driver passing by stopped to help and put the little girl in her car in the airconditioning away from the heat and smoke.

Aaron disconnected the burning trailer and moved his car away from the raging inferno, although by this time the rear of his ute was also well alight.

At the same time, Rockhampton region councillors Cherie Rutherford and Drew Wickerson were at a site meeting in Gogango when they noticed smoke in the distance.

A few moments later they came across Aaron and the passer-by trying put out the fire before it spread to the fuel tank.

Cr Wickerson got a fire extinguisher from his car and they managed to get the main fire under control.

They also used large bottles of drinking water to quench the remaining fire and the other helper dropped the spare tyre from under the vehicle.

The Gogango Rural Firebrigade unit was very quickly on scene and tended to the extensive grass fire that had spread into the nearby paddock, threatening outbuildings.

Further units from the Rural Fire Brigade and Units from Gracemere also attended.

The ute was towed away to be investigated and trailer has been ruined, along with the $1,000 load of hay bales.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

