Fire tears through Frenchville home in suspected arson

A FRENCHVILLE home was extensively damaged by fire overnight in what Rockhampton Detectives suspect is an arson attack.

Around 10.20pm, residents of a Berserker St house alerted emergency services after seeing a fire in a rear unoccupied bedroom of the house.

All residents fled the house without injury and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services extinguished the fire however the structure was 'extensively damaged' as a result of the blaze.

Detectives are treating the fire as suspicious and are investigating.

They are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to contact police.

It comes after molotov cocktail-style devices were used in attempted arson attacks on a Berserker St home in the early hours of Friday morning.

It is not known whether the home targeted overnight is the same residence.

