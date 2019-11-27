Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A TOOWOOMBA-region home has been destroyed by fire overnight.
A TOOWOOMBA-region home has been destroyed by fire overnight. Bev Lacey
Breaking

Fire tears through Toowoomba home

Tobi Loftus
by
27th Nov 2019 7:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA-region home has been destroyed by fire overnight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews were called to the blaze at the two-storey home on Berghofer Rd, Biddeston just before 9pm last night.

"It was well involved when crews arrived," the spokeswoman said.

"There was total structure loss.

"It started a small grass fire as well."

The spokeswoman said the fire was under control by about 9.30pm.

"The scene was completely dampened down and everything was out by 4am."

The spokeswoman said fire investigators will attend the scene later today to investigate just how the fire began.

All of the home's residents were out and accounted for.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated one patient at the scene.

"They were assessed for superficial heat burns," the spokeswoman said.

"They were very minor injuries.

"The patient was transported to the Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition."

biddeston toowoomba house fire
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vet, farmer, father and grazier earns award nomination

        premium_icon Vet, farmer, father and grazier earns award nomination

        News “No animal should run out of grass during a drought; it’s the decision to keep that animal that’s the problem,” says Yaamba grazier nominated for Reef Guardian...

        Man’s prison call after sex with teenage sister-in-law

        premium_icon Man’s prison call after sex with teenage sister-in-law

        News Call to partner's grandmother lands man in hot water again

        ‘Identifying experienced provider now a priority’

        premium_icon ‘Identifying experienced provider now a priority’

        News The successful applicant is expected to be announced in coming weeks

        CQUni student trades medicine for beauty

        CQUni student trades medicine for beauty

        Community Trading in medical journals for make-up brushes, Rocky CQUni graduate Pippa Collins...