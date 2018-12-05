Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A burnt sign past Netherdale on the Mackay Eungella Rd shows the intensity of the fires.
A burnt sign past Netherdale on the Mackay Eungella Rd shows the intensity of the fires. Zizi Averill
News

Fire threat eases as recovery begins across region

Mitchell Bazley
by
5th Dec 2018 6:00 AM

THE Mackay region can breathe a little easier as Mackay Regional Council stands down its Local Disaster Management Group after enduring one of the most harrowing bushfire disasters.

As at 12.30pm yesterday, the Local Disaster Management Group was effectively stood down by Mackay Regional Council after the bushfire risk decreased.

Mayor Greg Williamson said conditions had greatly improved throughout the region.

"It's great to see minister Shannon Fentiman in town. That is an indication that from a community perspective we are in recovery, and there is much recovery to be done," Cr Williamson said.

Yesterday, fire crews were still working on five active fire fronts in the region, however Cr Williamson said conditions were looking better.

 

Mayor Greg Williamson talking at the community recovery hub on Tuesday.
Mayor Greg Williamson talking at the community recovery hub on Tuesday. Emma Murray

"We are still working with the rapid-response teams, having a look at what recovery is needed in terms of agricultural issues," he said.

"There are at least 160,000 hectares of burnt area within our council footprint alone, that's a massive amount of land."

On Tuesday there was reportedly one customer without power in the Pioneer Valley area, and Cr Williamson thanked Ergon crews for their service.

The region experienced storms and shower activity on Monday night and Cr Williamson knew of many residents in the valley who were embracing the relief.

"Ergon have done a fantastic job with restoring power to all of those communities," he said.

"We are also very pleased with the response from NBN and the Telstra communications.

"I got a text at about 8.30pm (Monday) night from Tess from the Eungella Challet who said 'it's raining' with a thousand emojis and they were celebrating with the people from the fire service up there.

"This is just the sort of community spirit we need."

More Stories

greg williamson mackay regional council
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    REVEALED: What will be the new name for Livingstone Shire?

    premium_icon REVEALED: What will be the new name for Livingstone Shire?

    News The Shire is about to become a city but why, and what will it be called?

    Reflections on Rocky's ripper of a hail storm

    premium_icon Reflections on Rocky's ripper of a hail storm

    Weather The storm cell provided welcome rain and unwelcome carnage.

    'Lack' of back-burning sparks national park bushfire threat

    premium_icon 'Lack' of back-burning sparks national park bushfire threat

    Environment Grazier who grew up in CQ fire hot spot points finger of blame

    • 5th Dec 2018 6:05 AM
    Video shows defendant and the alleged rape victim dancing

    premium_icon Video shows defendant and the alleged rape victim dancing

    Crime The door of the motel room in rape case had automatic locking device

    • 5th Dec 2018 5:38 AM

    Local Partners