A large grass fire on Mt Archer has been contained
News

Fire threat on Mt Archer eases with help of rain

by Christine Mckee
26th Aug 2018 12:45 PM

A LARGE fire threatening the Mt Archer area for the past few days is now under control with a bit of help from last night's rain.

All fire crews have left the area leaving Queensland National Parks and Wildlife Service to monitor the fire for the next couple of days.

Multiple fire crews had been fighting the fire since Thursday when water bombing aircraft were brought in to help contain the fire on the eastern side of Mt Archer summit.

Yesterday it began moving in a slow westerly direction towards Frenchville Rd.

No property was damaged but smoke has caused reduced visibility and air quality.

Ambulance crews were called to treat one person who was suffering from smoke inhalation.

