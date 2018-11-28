Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
Fire threatening properties at Ambrose

Maddelin McCosker
28th Nov 2018 1:13 PM

1.30PM: A FIRE near Stenovich Rd at Ambrose has just been upgraded to Watch and Act level.

Up to 10 fire crews were called to the scene 70kms south of Rockhampton this morning shortly after 10.30am, and one more vehicle is on the way.

Conditions worsened throughout the morning with temperature soaring above 40 degrees and wind gusts in excess of 50kms an hour.

Shortly before 1pm Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised residents to 'prepare to leave'.

The blaze has been labelled as a fast-moving intense fire and is travelling from Gentle Annie Road towards Mount Larcom Bracewell Rd.

The fire is likely to impact properties within the area.

QFES have warned people in the area they need to be ready to follow their bush survival plan.

"If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly,” it reads.

"Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.”

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

