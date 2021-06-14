Fire truck pulled into sinkhole

A fire truck has fallen into a sinkhole in Brisbane’s inner south after being called out to a burst water main on one of the area’s busiest roads.

Firefighters were called to Juliette and Beatrice St early on Monday, after reports of flooding in a Greenslopes back yard.

The truck's front tyre drove over the eroded asphalt as was pulled into the hole. Photo: Bianca Stone/7 News

Four crews went to the scene and one of the larger trucks sank into the road after the water eroded the asphalt.

The road collapsed under the front tyre and the truck had to be pulled out by heavy machinery. It sustained minor damage, and no-one was hurt.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area as the clean up continues.

Traffic is building in the area with congestion on the Pacific Motorway

Two lanes have reopened on Juliette St.

A fire truck being pulled out of a hole created by a burst water main in Greenslopes this morning. Photo: Bianca Stone/Channel 7 News.

