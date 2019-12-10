Menu
fighting on two fronts.
Fire up for a fair go

Frazer Pearce
9th Dec 2019 9:30 AM
THE Queensland budget is a big one.

It covers the length and breadth of the state, funds departments and new infrastructure while delivering services to millions of Queenslanders across all facets of community needs.

But there is a glaring exception that is coming under an increasingly stronger public glare.

There is no government funded compensation for volunteer fire fighters who put their lives on the line, and sometimes their livelihood, to protect fellow citizens.

As we respond to the worst bushfire season in living memory, and the forecast that this is now the norm, we need to recognise the increasing burden on the 34,000 people who make up the rural fire volunteers.

But as well as their sacrifice there is also the cost on their employers who allow them to down tools to go to the aid of people and communities in danger.

But why should they shoulder the load? Surely this is a government role.

fair go for our fireys
Hasting Deering is an example of an employer who paid their staff for the time they were fighting fires.

Hasting loses on a productivity basis but gains huge accolades for its community service.

But can every business afford this?

It’s time for state and federal governments to come up with a plan to pay our volunteers for their amazing service to the nation.

For Queensland a scenario of 34,000 volunteers fighting fires for four weeks at say $1000 a week per fighter (tax free) would be a cost of $136m. That sounds cheap to me for a state that pocketed almost $1b surplus this year mainly thanks to CQ coal exports.

In the years where bushfire activity is less, the states can bank the unused money until it is needed.

It’s time to do the right thing by adequately supporting our brave volunteers.

craig crawford fair go for our fireys queensland bushfire rural fire service queensland
