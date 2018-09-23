FIRE: Paddock fire closes highway, rail corridor

Grass fire on O'Shanesy St, near the bridge, at Gracemere. There are a number of spot fires along the Capricorn Highway/ rail corridor.

Grass fire on O'Shanesy St, near the bridge, at Gracemere. There are a number of spot fires along the Capricorn Highway/ rail corridor. Aimee Jackson

2.30pm: TWO firefighters at the scene of a fast moving grass fire in Gracemere are being treated by ambulance officers for heat and smoke issues.

There are 10 urban and rural fire crews at the scene of the fire near O'Shanesy St, Beck St and the Capricorn Highway.

2.15pm: TRAFFIC diversions are place for motorists travelling Capricorn Highway as emergency services attend a fast moving grass fire.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there were diversions at the McLaughlin St and Capricorn Highway traffic lights intersection and Morgan St and Capricorn Hwy intersection.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said a call came in at 12.30pm when someone spotted a fast moving grass fire in a paddock at the back of Beck St, Gracemere.

There are currently 10 rural and urban fire appliances at the scene extinguishing the fire and carrying out back burning.

1.30pm: THE CAPRICORN Highway is closed in all directions, along with the rail corridor heading west, due to a number of spot fires in the area.

Reports indicate multiple crews are attending fires with power poles and a transformer amid the fires.

One report said a guard rail near the bridge on O'Shanesy St was on fire.

1.08pm: FIRE crews are enroute to a grass fire near the Gracemere shops.

Reports indicate a number of spot fires on the highway are moving towards the Capricorn Highway and McLaughlin St intersection.

Carissa Robertson posted photos of the smoke from the fire as seen from her place.

Motorists travelling west along the Capricorn Hwy are being stopped by emergency services at the traffic lights.

Reports indicate trains are being stopped as the fires move through railway land.

Meanwhile another person has posted another fire photo on a Crime Watch Facebook page say the photo of this fire was taken on O'Shanesy St, near the bridge, at Gracemere.

The post states Police have blocked that area as well as the highway due to poor visibility.

Reports indicate multiple power poles have been impacted by the fires and one transformer.