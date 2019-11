FIRE UPDATE MONDAY: Eight dwellings lost to blaze near Yeppoon

FIRE BATTLE: The Caves Rural Fire Service firefighter Anthony Carter shared these photos of the blaze burning at Old Byfield Rd, Cobraball.

2.45pm: Funds have been freed up by State and Federal Government to aid those affected by the weekend’s fires.

Assistance is provided through is funded by the Commonwealth-Queensland Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said funding ranged from from money for food and clothing to replacing smoke damaged bedding.

“We’ve acted swiftly to provide immediate financial support to those in need,” she said.

“This will also help fund the emergency response and clean up.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said it was good to see State and Federal Government working together to make the funds swiftly available for those who need it.

She said grants of up to $900 would be made available to eligible families to replace food and water spoiled by the fire or associated power outages, and essentials like fuel.

For information on Personal Hardship Assistance, contact the Community Recovery Hotline 1800 173 349 or visit www.qld.gov.au/community/disasters-emergencies.

Information on disaster assistance can be found on the Australian Government’s Disaster Assist website at www.disasterassist.gov.au and the Queensland Government’s Disaster Management website at www.disaster.qld.gov.au.

1pm: Infomation from Livingstone Shire’s disaster updates states the fire is now impacting Mount Lizard, east of Evans Road, south of Mapes Road, south of Ingrey Road, east of Serpentine Road and north of Cobraball Road.

The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

Livingstone Shire Council has advised there are currently around 400 homes are without power as result of the blaze.

Livingstone Disaster Management Group Chairman, Bill Ludwig, said described the fires as an “unprecedented” disaster for the region while appealing for relief.

“We will be pushing for every dollar made available to help rebuild our community affected by the fires,” Mayor Ludwig said.

“It is close to a miracle that nobody has lost their life in this unprecedented disaster.

“Council will be working closely with government agencies to ensure affected residents get the support they need quickly, in this difficult time.”

Another community meeting will be held this afternoon for people who have been evacuated or self-evacuated, as well as interested members of the public, at 5.30pm at the Evacuation Centre at 37 Cordingley Street in Yeppoon for another update on affected areas.

12.30pm: EIGHT dwellings have been lost to the fire burning in the Cobraball/Bungundarra/Maryvale/Lake Mary area.

Queensland Fire and Emergency representatives said property assessments are on going but at this stage, eight dwellings, including homes and sheds, have been confirmed lost.

The outcome of the property assessments are expected to be made available later this afternoon.

Carla Sikes captured the fire on Preston Rd at 10pm on Saturday November 9.

12pm: Livingstone Council Mayor Bill Ludwig, Acting Assistant Comissioner of Queensland Fire and Emergency and representatives from Queensland police have just given the lay of the land on the fires burning near Yeppoon.

At this stage 11,000 hectares is burnt in the Cobraball/Bungundarra/Maryvale/Lake Mary area.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Steve Smith said about 35 per cent of the fire front remains uncontained.

Melbourne St at 7am on Monday morning in a blanket of smoke by Ritz Sauka.

He described today's conditions as "erratic” with areas of unburnt vegetation causing issues inside the fire boundary.

He said, at this stage, the conditions are still too dangerous for residents to return to their homes.

Bungagarra Rural Fire Station being saved by local crews.

Some fire fighting aircraft have also been temporarily grounded due to visibility caused by smoky conditions.

Mayor Ludwig urged site-seers to stay away from the fire areas.

He worried today’s wind conditions had the potential to fuel a fast-moving blaze.

According to Cr Ludwig, 30-40 people spent the night in evacuation centres while many others sought refuge with friends of family.

There are currently 130 people, 60 trucks and 10 aircraft fighting the blaze.

Queensland Police also said they are not ruling out arson as a possible cause.

10.30am: Main Roads have declared Byfield Road, between Barmaryee and Woodbury, closed due to fire hazard.

Byfield remains open using an alternative route through Yeppoon and via Farnborough Road.

Other road closures include:

Farnborough Rd to Brown Lane

Old Byfield Rd to Cobraball Rd

Adelaide Rd to Preston Rd

Limestone Creek Rd to Lake Mary Rd

Limestone Creek Rd to Neils Rd

Serpentine Rd to Lake Mary Rd

Neils Rd to Baymaryee Rd

Adelaide Park Rd to Limestone Creek Rd



Officials at the Disaster Control Centre have told The Morning Bulletin the front remains “severe” to the west of Byfield Rd.

MONDAY, 7:45am: Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service has closed popular camping grounds within Byfield Conservation and National Parks, and State Forests areas due to the ongoing bushfires.

“Warning signs are in place and campgrounds have been evacuated,” a spokesperson from the department of Environment said.

The following campgrounds are now closed until advised it is safe to return:

Upper Stony

Red Rock

Waterpark Creek

Five Rocks

Nine Mile Beach – Casuarina, Melaleuca, Myrtella and Pandanus

Water Park Point Headland

The department has also suspended all camping permits for the duration of the closure.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services conditions eased last night but the fire remains “active and not contained”.

Services will conduct backburning today before high fire risk conditions return tomorrow and Wednesday.

At this stage, 25 people are currently seeking shelter in evacuation points established in nearby communities.

There are also reports of numerous fire alarm activations due to high levels of smoke in the area.

It remains unclear if any properties were damaged overnight but QFES expects a damage assessment to be conducted later today.

Monday, 5.20am: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Adelaide Park (part of the Cobraball/Bungundarra fire) and conditions could get worse.

As at 5am it is at the watch and act bushfire warning level.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Currently as at 5am Monday, a dangerous fire is travelling from Coast Range towards Howes Road, Adelaide Park.

Fire crews will continue to conduct backburning operations today in an effort to contain the blaze, but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

Residents near Neils Road and Adelaide Park Road are no longer required to seek shelter, however should remain alert and up to date with bushfire warnings in the area.

An evacuation area is located at the basketball courts at Cordingley Street, Yeppoon.

A separate bushfire warning is current for residents in the Cobraball, Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary area. These residents should refer to the bushfire warning for Cobraball/Bungundarra/Maryvale/Lake Mary.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

Advise family and friends of your plan.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

Take action to protect your livestock.

Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

2.40am: PREPARE TO LEAVE: Cobraball/Bungundarra/Maryvale/Lake Mary bushfire as at 2.35am Mon 11 Nov Bushfire warning level: WATCH AND ACT

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises there is a bushfire in Cobraball, Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary, and conditions could get worse.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

At 2.35am Monday, a dangerous fire is travelling from Cobraball towards Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary. The fire is currently impacting Mount Lizard, east of Evans Road, south of Mapes Road, south of Ingrey Road, east of Serpentine Road and north of Cobraball Road. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

Fire crews will be conducting backburning operations overnight in an effort to contain the blaze, but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

An evacuation area is located at the basketball courts at Cordingley Street, Yeppoon.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

8.30pm: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Cobraball, Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary, and conditions could get worse.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Currently as at 8.10pm, Sunday 10 November, a dangerous fire is travelling from Cobraball towards Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary. The fire is currently impacting Mount Lizard, east of Evans Road, south of Mapes Road, south of Ingrey Road, east of Serpentine Road and north of Cobraball Road. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

Fire crews will be conducting backburning operations overnight in an effort to contain the blaze, but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

An evacuation area is located at the basketball courts at Cordingley Street, Yeppoon.

8pm: RESIDENTS in bushfire affected areas of Livingstone Shire are being warned it is still not safe for them to return home at this point of time.

Fires remain uncontained at Cobraball, Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary and people should leave those areas immediately if they haven’t already done so.

There is a prepare to leave warning current for Adelaide Park residents.

Weather conditions remain challenging and firefighters will be working throughout the night to implement and strengthen containment lines.

Livingstone Disaster Management Group Chairman, Bill Ludwig, said it is still too dangerous for evacuated residents to return home.

“I can appreciate how distressing these unprecedented fires are for Livingstone residents,” Mayor Ludwig said.

“But the fire is nowhere near contained at this time and it’s important people remain patient and listen to the advice of authorities.

“Powerlines are down and burnt trees have fallen onto roadways but authorities are working quickly to get residents back home as soon as possible when it’s safe.”

A second evacuation centre has been established at the PCYC on Matthew Flinders Drive.

This is in addition to the evacuation centre at 37 Cordingley Street, Yeppoon.

Rapid damage assessments are still being undertaken in the affected areas and it’s hoped there will be a clearer picture of damage tomorrow.

60 Ergon Energy crews will hit the ground running in the morning to continue restoring power to affected homes.

Fire risk is continuing to be monitored by Council with all updates to the community provided through the online Disaster Dashboard (http://disaster.livingstone.qld.gov.au/) or through Council’s official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/livingstoneshirecouncil/).

7.30pm: LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: Cobraball/Bungundarra/Maryvale/Lake Mary bushfire as at 6.55pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire approaching Cobraball, Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary.

Leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.

Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave immediately if it is clear to do so. If you cannot leave, identify where you will seek shelter from the bushfire. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

Currently (as at 6.55pm) a dangerous fire is travelling from Cobraball towards Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary.

It is currently impacting Mount Lizard, east of Evans Road, south of Mapes Road, south of Ingrey Road, east of Serpentine Road and north of Cobraball Road. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

Residents south of the intersection at Lake Mary Road and Serpentine Road who are leaving the area should head south along Lake Mary Road towards Artillery Road.

Residents north of the of the intersection at Lake Mary Road and Serpentine Road should travel northwest along Serpentine Road and make their way to Rossmoya Road.

An evacuation area is located at the basketball courts at Cordingley Street, Yeppoon.

Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing. The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path. Fire crews may not be able to protect your property.

You should not expect a firefighter at your door: act now.

5.30pm: LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: Cobraball/Bungundarra/Maryvale/Lake Mary bushfire as at 4.55pm.

Bushfire warning level: EMERGENCY WARNING. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire approaching Cobraball, Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary. Leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.

Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave immediately if it is clear to do so. If you cannot leave, identify where you will seek shelter from the bushfire. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

Currently as at 4.55pm Sunday a dangerous fire is travelling from Cobraball towards Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary. It is currently impacting Lake Mary Road at the intersection of Serpentine Road. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

Residents south of the intersection at Lake Mary Road and Serpentine Road who are leaving the area should head south along Lake Mary Road towards Artillery Road. Residents north of the of the intersection at Lake Mary Road and Serpentine Road should travel northwest along Serpentine Road and make their way to Rossmoya Road.

An evacuation area is located at the basketball courts at Cordingley Street, Yeppoon.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

ALSO: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Adelaide Park (part of the Cobraball/Bungundarra fire) and conditions could get worse.

Bushfire warning level: WATCH AND ACT. You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Currently as at 5pm, a dangerous fire was travelling from Cobraball towards Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary.

Residents near Neils Road and Adelaide Park Road are no longer required to seek shelter, however should remain alert and up to date with bushfire warnings in the area.

A separate bushfire warning is current for residents in the Cobraball, Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary area.

These residents should refer to the bushfire warning for Cobraball/Bungundarra/Maryvale/Lake Mary.

1PM: Livingstone Shire’s Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) is urging members of the community to stay out of bushfire affected areas while emergency services are trying to contain the blazes.

Fire crews are currently battling extremely hot and dry conditions with large wind gusts, which is creating challenging conditions on the ground.

An emergency alert remains in place for residents at Cobraball/Bungundarra, to leave now and a separate alert is current for residents in the Neils Road and Adelaide Park area as well as Inverness.

The northern fire front is currently heading in the direction of Maryvale.

Fire wardens ordered residents to leave Cobraball Road by 10am Sunday morning

Ten aircraft have been deployed to the region to assist with surveillance and water bombing efforts and police are doorknocking in affected areas asking people to evacuate.

As at 12.45pm the dangerous fire was travelling from Cobraball towards Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary. It is expected to impact Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary imminently. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

Residents leaving the area should head south along Lake Mary Road towards Artillery Road.

An evacuation area is located at the basketball courts at Cordingley Street, Yeppoon.

LDMG Chairman Mayor Bill Ludwig said fire fighters, aerial assets, and local SES crews, have put in an outstanding effort to protect their community so far but the job is not over.

“The fire remains uncontained and we do not need sightseers filling the roads and making it difficult for crews to access the fire front,” Mayor Ludwig said.

“A predicted easterly wind change this afternoon could see conditions deteriorate further and the community is urged to listen to emergency services and keep up to date.

“Council will continue to monitor the situation with regular updates through Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and other emergency services on the ground.

“There are reports a number of structures have been damaged but it’s unclear at this stage how many homes have been impacted.

“Spot fires north of the main fire are continuing to be closely monitored with vehicle patrols. This risk has not escalated at this time but will be monitored for any changes.”

Mayor Ludwig said it was very fortunate there have been no fatalities and that residents are adhering to the emergency warnings.

Ergon Energy are aware and currently working on restoring power to the affected areas.

Residents are being urged to reduce water consumption where possible to reduce the amount of stress on the water infrastructure so that it can be used primarily for firefighting purposes.

The fires are generating a large amount of smoke over the region so please close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house if you are impacted.

With fires continuing to burn around the region, it is important that suspicious fire activity is reported through the Policelink website https://www.police.qld.gov.au/units/policelink-131-444 or by calling 13 14 44.

A community meeting will be held this afternoon for people who have been evacuated or self-evacuated as well as interested members of the public, at 5.30pm at the Evacuation Centre at 37 Cordingley Street, Yeppoon for an update on affected areas.

A general community briefing will be held on Monday (Nov. 11) once there is a clearer picture of how this emergency has unfolded and a time and location will be advised.

Council will continue to monitor the situation with regular updates through Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and other emergency services on the ground. Council is urging the community to continue in heeding to State Warnings.

Fire risk is continuing to be monitored by Council with all updates to the community provided through the online Disaster Dashboard (http://disaster.livingstone.qld.gov.au/) or through Council’s official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/livingstoneshirecouncil/).

10.30AM: LEAVE NOW: Cobraball/Bungundarra bushfire as at 10.10am Sunday

Warning level: WATCH AND ACT.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services says the bushfire conditions in Cobraball and Bungundarra are getting worse and the safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so.

A fast-moving bushfire threatens property at Cobraball Road 9.30am Sunday.

QFES: “Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.”

At 10:10am, a dangerous fire continues to travel in a northerly direction towards Woodbury Road, Druces Road and Mapes Road and is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

“Residents on Woodbury Road, south of the intersection with Browns Lane, should evacuate in a northerly direction towards Browns Lane and then onto Farnborough Road. Residents should then travel south towards the basketball courts at Cordingley Street, Yeppoon.

Residents on Woodbury Road, north of the intersection with Browns Lane, should evacuate in a northerly direction towards Farnborough Road and then travel south towards the basketball courts at Cordingley Street, Yeppoon.

A separate warning is current for residents in the Neils Road and Adelaide Park Road area. These residents should refer to the bushfire warning for Adelaide Park.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

If you are leaving:

Secure your pets for safe transport.

Check for road closures and then advise family and friends of your intended travel route.

Take your important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) when you leave.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

If you are unable to leave:

Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

8.30AM: More than 16 structures have been damaged and over a dozen people assessed for smoke inhalation as the Capricorn Coast bushfire emergency unfolds.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said paramedics have assessed 15 patients for smoke inhalation as a result of the Barmaryee/Cobraball bushfires, however none of those required transportation to hospital. Paramedics remain on standby.

View of the fire burning on the Capricorn Coast near Adelaide Park.

Livingstone Shire Mayor and Local Disaster Management Group Chair, Bill Ludwig said yesterday’s “unprecedented” fire event was believed to have started along Cobraball Road about 2.30pm and moved swiftly throughout the Lake Mary, Woodbury, Cooberrie and Byfield areas.

Early reports indicate it has caused damage to approximately 6400ha of grazing, agricultural and bushland and damage to sixteen structures, including residences with some reported injuries.

There was no details of the injuries at this time. He said the Local Disaster co-ordination Centre, which comprises of multiple agencies, had worked tirelessly throughout the night to ensure the highest standard of public safety was achieved and that focus was ongoing.

“QFES predictive modelling and intel indicated that the fire’s behaviour was continually changing and unpredictable,” he said.

“Public safety was the major priority: protecting people and properties. Commendation must go to the firefighters and support agencies who have worked around the clock in defence of our community.

“A Disaster Declaration, which provide extraordinary powers to emergency services personnel for the protection of the public, was declared last night and enacted immediately by Queensland Police who visited hundreds of residents throughout the night into the early hours of the morning.

“Many residents chose to self-evacuate and sought shelter with family and friends, while over thirty people took refuge overnight in the Basketball Stadium, Cordingley Street Yeppoon. Our special thoughts are with those who have been impacted and suffered any loss.

“The LDMG will continue to meet regularly through today and coming days and support lead agency QFES and transition into the recovery phase of this severe event. Residents are strongly encouraged to stay updated via our Disaster Dashboard isaster.livingstone.qld.gov.au,” Cr Ludwig said.

SUNDAY 6AM: LEAVE NOW: QFES urgent advice on the Cobraball/Bungundarra bushfire as at 5.45am Sunday.

Bushfire warning level: WATCH AND ACT. The bushfire in Cobraball and Bungundarra is getting worse, follow your bushfire survival plan now.

If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

Currently as at 5.45am Sunday 10 November, a dangerous fire continues to travel in a northerly direction towards Druces Road and Mapes Road. It is expected to impact Mapes Road. This fire could have a significant impact on the community.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Residents who have not already evacuated the area are advised to travel south on Farnborough Rd towards Yeppoon.

People can relocate to the basketball courts in Cordingley Street, Yeppoon.

Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

10.20PM: WHILE things appear to be calming down after an epic day of firefighting, we’re not out of the woods.

On Bungundarra Road, fire was reported to be coming in two directions towards the back and front of a property and was getting dangerously close to a house.

Urgent Urban firefighting reinforcements requested and dispatched.

Three properties along Adelaide Park Rd were also under imminent threat.

At Stones Rd, a shed was lost and a house was blackened but left intact.

At an Old Byfield Rd, a shed and vehicle were lost but the house was left safe.

There was mention of evacuating the animals from the Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary.

Crews are busy trying to replenish their water tanks.

9.40PM: A “very active fire” is being fought at Stones Rd where it has now jumped the road.

Urban crews are busily trying to protect properties but a shed is on fire.

There is concern for the Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary which appears to be in the path of the fire front.

The fire has jumped Woodvale Rd and is headed uphill towards Brown Lane.

A triple-0 requested property protection on Old Byfield Rd but downed trees are impeding access for crews.

A fire crew has discovered a decommissioned ammonium nitrate carrying truck on Woodbury Rd and are unsure if it still contains residual amounts of the explosive substance.

They are continuing to investigate.

Another triple-0 call reports multiple structures under threat on Limestone Creek Rd.

9.10PM: AS the fire heads north, firefighters are bracing for a battle to save properties on Stones Rd in Woodbury.

A QFES member estimated that the firefront would hit the area in the next 15 minutes, endangering a number of structures.

Urban and rural firefighters were requested to converge on the area.

A triple-0 caller reported a fire 20m away from their Stones Rd property.

Police are headed to Stones Rd to begin door knocking residents, warning them to leave.

Another a triple-0 call has reported a house burning on Mount Rae Rd.

The fire has jumped Woodbury Rd putting properties along Browns Lane in the firing line.

QFES warns there cattle were loose along Woodvale Rd.

8.30PM: THERE are 48 vehicles fighting a pitched battle to defend properties and save lives around the Adelaide Park area following the emergency warning telling people to leave the area immediately.

A QFES officer described the bushfire as “actively running”, varying in flame height from “0.5m to 15m”.

A number structures are burning including a house on Bungadarra Rd, and several sheds.

On Norpine road, multiple cars and sheds are burning at a property.

Urban firefighting appliances were requested to help defend the house.

A house is burning on Daly Creek Rd.

At another property, a tractor was confirmed to be destroyed.

The fire had crossed Daly Creek Rd and is travelling quickly across a paddock, aided by the wind with flames 2m high.

FIRE BATTLE: The Caves Rural Fire Service firefighter Anthony Carter shared these photos of the blaze burning at Old Byfield Rd, Cobraball.

7.30PM: Bushfire warning level: EMERGENCY WARNING – LEAVE IMMEDIATELY.

QFES advises there is a bushfire in Cobraball.

Leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.

Follow your bushfire survival plan now.

If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave immediately if it is clear to do so.

If you cannot leave, identify where you will seek shelter from the bushfire.

If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

At 7.15pm, a dangerous fire is burning near Bungundarra Road, Mount Rae Road, Woodbury Road, Norpine Road and Woodbine Road. It is impacting Bungundarra Road, Mount Rae Road, Woodbury Road, Norpine Road and Woodbine Road. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing.

The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path. Fire crews may not be able to protect your property.

You should not expect a firefighter at your door: act now.

Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost and road conditions may become very dangerous over the next several hours.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

People can relocate to the basketball courts in Cordingley Street, Yeppoon.

Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

7.20PM: THE dangerous bushfire situation has forced QFES to regroup and reassess their priorities.

A priority message was issued to all firefighters involved in fighting the Cobraball bushfire.

“Any crews not involved in the protection of lives need to return to the control point for retasking,” the dispatcher said.

All spare crews will now be tasked to “respond to triple-0 calls for the rescue and protection of life”.

If it is “safe to undertake structural protection and not put yourselves at risk, it is OK to continue to do so”.

Another triple-0 call was received from Bungundarra Rd where “a shed was burnt to the ground and the house is now under threat”.

7.15PM: FIRE crews are pulling back from Preston Rd after the situation was deemed too dangerous.

They are falling back to Adelaide Park Rd to regroup.

A “very distressed” elderly triple-0 caller has told QFES that the fire was headed towards his Woodvale Rd property.

Police were requested to evacuate the man.

7PM: ANOTHER emergency situation is emerging after concerns were raised about elderly residents unable to evacuate from their Bungundarra Rd property.

A nearby fire crew said it was “too dangerous to enter” the area mentioned after another crew was forced to retreat.

Thankfully another crew confirmed they were successful in getting the four elderly on residents on board their vehicle.

They requested an ambulance be on standby.

The fire has now jumped Mount Rae Rd and Woodbury roads.

Urban firefighting units were being redeployed.

6.35PM: TWO structures on Mount Rae Rd fully involved in fire with another under threat.

There was concerns for the safety of a resident on Mount Rae Rd whose property was surrounded by fire.

An Alton Downs Rural Fire crews sought urgent assistance as they were “surrounded by fire” on Mount Rae Rd, and “there was no way out”.

Reinforcements were dispatched urgently to that location.

They advised that a wind change allowed them to get out with a rescued land holder.

The land holder was refusing to leave, wanting to stay and defend their property.

An urgent directive was shortly after issued a QFES Superintendent saying “firefighter safety is paramount”.

Another severe fire is impacting a Woodbury Rd property.

Fire crews advise the fire front has crossed to the north of Bungundarra Rd.

They are door knocking along Bungundarra Rd warning them about the approaching fire front.

The fire front was unable to be stopped and is now headed uphill, endangering three Bungundarra properties.

6.20PM: QFES has provided a comprehensive update on the Cobraball bushfire which remains at a ‘watch and act’ status with residents advised to “leave now”.

At 6pm, QFES said conditions were continuing to worsen with the dangerous fire travelling in a north easterly direction between Limestone Creek Road, Preston Road and Adelaide Park Road.

It is currently impacting Barmaryee Road and Neils Road.

The fire could have a significant impact on the community and people

“Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so,” QFES said.

“If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

“Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

“You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.”

QFES advises that people can relocate to the basketball courts in Cordingley Street, Yeppoon.

People in the area of the bushfires will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

Reinforcements were requested to help defend a house and shed on Preston Rd.

View of the fire burning on the Capricorn Coast near Adelaide Park.

6PM: ADELAIDE Park is the focus of firefighting efforts presently.

A fierce front burning near Preston Rd forced a fire crew to retreat when it was deemed “too dangerous to defend” a structure.

Firefighters are still struggling to protect buildings along Limestone Creek Rd.

The latest advice suggest the fire front has spread as far west as Mount Rae Rd.

A QFES crew reported that three children had approached them offering information which could help them relating to the fires.

Police are currently on their way to their location to interview them.

5.30PM: FIREFIGHTERS are desperately trying to defend structures along Limestone Creek Rd.

Two sheds are fully engulfed in flames and water bomber reinforcements were requested to save the main building.

More urban firefighting appliances were requested to defend houses on both sides of Limestone Creek rd.

A major update was expected shortly from QFES regarding this intense fire battle.

Multiple residents in Bungundarra have reported a new fire burning on Browns Lane just before 5pm today.

A fire crew said they could a visible plume of smoke and were dispatched to tackle the fire.

At 5.24pm, the crew confirmed they had extinguished the fire.

This image of the Capricorn Coast bushfire was captured by Luke Bishop in Bondoola.

State of Fire Emergency

A State of Fire Emergency has been declared across 42 Local Government Areas in Queensland, following a period of significantly heightened fire weather conditions expected to continue into next week.

The State of Fire Emergency prohibits the lighting of all types of outdoor fires, and bans certain activities that can cause fires to ignite.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Acting Commissioner Mike Wassing said fire crews were battling multiple blazes and all possible steps had to be taken to prevent further fires igniting.

“We’re experiencing tinder box-like conditions across much of the state and all it takes is one spark to start a fire that may burn for days,” Mr Wassing said.

“This declaration is vital to prevent bushfires breaking out and posing a danger to lives and property.”

Mr Wassing said the declaration overrode all existing permits to light fire, banned fireworks and the lighting of any outdoor cooking fires.

“The declaration also prohibits welding, grinding and the use of oxy acetylene cutting or heating outdoors,” he said.

“The use of the machinery and power tools in open areas has the potential to exacerbate the bushfire risk, which is why it is essential people do not use these tools outdoors.

“The declaration also gives QFES the authority to draw on private resources, such as plant and equipment, to assist in firefighting or preparation.”

Mr Wassing said substantial penalties could be issued to those who breached the declaration.

“The penalties for contravening this declaration are serious – a fine of up to $3,336 or two years imprisonment,” he said.

“Our crews are doing a fantastic job protecting lives and property, and we ask that Queenslanders continue to do their part to prevent fires starting and spreading.”

Mr Wassing urged Queenslanders to remain vigilant and continue to follow the advice of authorities.

“Everyone should have a bushfire survival plan and know what they are going to do if a fire approaches,” he said.

“People need to keep up-to-date on the QFES website and social media channels, and tune into local radio.

“It is important they follow the advice given and don’t leave it too late to evacuate if they need to.

“Bushfire prevention is a community effort, so it is essential people report fires and to triple-0 (000) immediately.”

The declaration will be in effect until revoked.

This will apply in the Central region to:

Banana Shire

Gladstone Regional

Rockhampton Regional

Central Highlands Regional

Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire

Livingstone Shire

Isaac Regional

Mackay Regional

Blackall Tambo Regional

4.30PM: THINGS are getting worse in Adelaide Park.

The fire has now jumped Preston Road.

There are reports of a structure, cars and a boat burning on Limestone Creek Rd.

Waterbombing activities are intensifying.

View of the fire burning on the Capricorn Coast near Adelaide Park.

4.05PM: FIREFIGHTERS have called for police assistance to evacuate residents living along Limestone Creek Rd, north of house number 485 in the suburb of Adelaide Park.

QFES said there was a large fire front 200m away from structures on Limestone Creek Rd which were “undefendable”.

Three buildings along with machinery were presently “under threat” and another four expected to be impacted in the next half hour.

Waterbombing and Rural Fire Service reinforcements have been requested.

Fire crews also requested police establish a roadblock on Limestone Creek Rd because “rubber-neckers are causing havoc”.

Authorities have requested motorists not drive unnecessarily on bushfire affected roads.

EVACUATION ORDERED: Properties north of #485 Limestone Creek Rd are under threat and evacuations are underway.

3.15PM: THE leave now order is still in effect for the bushfire at Cobraball according to the latest QFES warning.

At 2.55pm, the bushfire was at the ‘watch and act’ warning level, burning in a north easterly direction from Old Byfield Road towards Limestone Creek Road.

It is currently impacting Barmaryee Road and Neils Road.

The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

“Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property,” QFES said.

“You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.”

“Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so.

“If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.”

2.40PM: Following the order for Cobraball residents to leave immediately, the situation continues to deteriorate.

A firefront 200 to 300m wide is threatening structures along Old Byfield Rd.

There were reports of explosions occurring in the vincity of Old Byfield Rd with one building “well involved” with fire and the “potential for a person to be missing”.

There are power lines and transformers down in the area.



There are now 24 crews at the scene and another 6 on their way.

There are concerns about properties towards the end of Barmaryee Rd where fire was threatening properties.

QFES door knocked to conduct welfare checks and residents on the southern side of Barmaryee Rd were told to relocate.

A firebombing helicopter was working with fire crews to defend properties.

The fire front has reportedly now passed through the area.

There were reports of excessive traffic on the road from onlookers obstructing the role of QFES crews.

They called for police to establish a roadblock.

Four fire crews are also fighting a fire burning towards the end of Newby Rd, Bondoola.

1.50PM: LEAVE now Cobraball residents.

That was the latest warning from QFES, issued at 1.35pm today.

QFES advise the bushfire in Cobraball is threatening properties in the area and conditions are getting worse.

“Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous,” QFES said.

“At 1.35pm, a fast-moving grass fire is travelling in a northerly direction from Old Byfield Road, Newby Road and Cobraball Road, Cobraball. The fire is likely to impact Newby Road. The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

“Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.”

A firecrew reported a property had been “impinged” by the fire with “damage to machinery” and “unknown damage to the structure”.

There are reports that a fast moving fire is threatening houses at the end of Barmaryee Rd residents in the area may need to be evacuated.

There are presently 10 crews at the scene and 11 on their way including a water bombing helicopter and a fire mapping aircraft.

1.25PM: RESIDENTS in the vicinity of Cobraball (southwest of Yeppoon) are being told to prepare to leave after QFES issued a ‘watch and act’ alert at 12.55pm today.

QFES advises there is a grass fire in Cobraball and conditions could get worse.

“You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly,” QFES said.

“Currently as at 12.55pm, a fast moving grass fire is travelling in a northerly direction from Old Byfield Road, Newby Road and Cobraball Road, Cobraball.

“Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.”

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

What your should do

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

Advise family and friends of your plan.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

Take action to protect your livestock.

Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

12.45PM: THERE is an unfolding emergency at in the Cobraball/ Byfield area after a grassfire was reported at 11.58am at Old Byfield Rd, Cobraball.

Early reports suggest it was a fast moving grassfire burning with very large fire front with flames 3m high, producing large plumes of smoke.

A person has suffered third degree burns on their legs and an ambulance crew is on their way to assist.

Urban fire fighting units have been requested for property protection along with water bombers.

Eight additional fire crews are on their way to the scene.

Sheds, tanks and caravans are all under threat.

FIRE MAP: There were a number fires burning around Capricornia at 1pm Saturday.

At 10.35am, a fire was reported to be burning on both sides of the railway tracks in the vicinity of Hinchcliff St and Farm St in Kawana.

Five fire crews responded within 10 minutes to the fire, quickly bringing it under control at 10.59am.

Some crews have remained to dampen down hot spots.

Another small vegetation fire sprang up at 11.30am at Raglan Station Rd, Raglan.

A number of crews are on scene and have it under control.

They are currently in the process of mopping up the edges of the fire.

In addition to these fires, existing fires continue to burn around the Mount Larcom, Mount Morgan and Iron Pot areas.

BUSHIRE THREAT: Saturday's fire danger rating has Capricornia and areas along the east coast in the 'severe' category for bushfires.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the bushfire areas.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you see a new fire or believe your property is under threat, call triple-0 (000).