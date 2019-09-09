FIRE UPDATES: Rolling coverage of grass fires across region

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fires have been contained and are posing no threat to property at this time.

FIREFIGHTERS will continue to battle blazes across the Gladstone region today with almost 60 fires burning across the state.

A blaze at Mount Larcom has burning for five days along Popenia Rd, for two days along Aquarius Ave at Calliope and for three days on Mckenna Rd at Burua.

There is also a grass fire along Norton Rd at Boyne Valley and at Yarwun on Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd.

"Multiple firefighters will work to strengthen containment lines throughout the day," the spokesman said.

"Smoke may affect Mount Larcom, Boyne Island, Gladstone and surrounds, including the Bruce Highway and the Old Bruce Hwy.

"Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately."

718 Popenia Rd, Mount Larcom

Vehicles on scene: 8.

Vehicles on route: 1.

Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd, Yarwun

Vehicles on scene: 5.

Vehicles on route: 5.

71 Aquarius Ave at River Ranch, Calliope

Vehicles on scene: 1.

Mckenna Rd, Burua

No vehicles on scene.

Norton Rd at Boyne Valley

No vehicles on scene.