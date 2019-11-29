Firebreak red tape snuck in without Livingstone Shire realising

Livingstone Shire Council’s requirements are going to mirror the State Government’s when it comes to firebreaks.

A FIREBREAK clause that inadvertently made its way into Livingstone Shire’s town plan will be removed.

It came to light recently that the town plan, adopted midway through last year, included compliance requirements for landholders wishing to clear vegetation for the purposes of bushfire management.

These demands had not previously existed and were also in conflict with State Government requirements.

At a special meeting on Thursday, councillors unanimously voted to align Livingstone’s town plan with the Queensland requirements.

This effectively means that the clearing of vegetation for the purposes of bona fide bushfire mitigation does not require landholders to go through an application process with the council, nor does it subject them to council compliance action.

“Council’s requirements are going to be exactly the same as the state legislation, so there won’t be two sets of rules that people need to look at,” Mayor Bill Ludwig said.

“Effectively it just gets rid of another layer of red tape and it’s just common sense.

“When our new town plan came out, firebreaks were inadvertently included in development works.

“It wasn’t something that council intended to happen.”

Cr Ludwig said there had not been any inconvenience caused as a result of the oversight, as most landholders were seemingly unaware and had been putting in their fire breaks as they normally did.