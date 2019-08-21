Fireclay Caverns reopening plans continue moving along

WISHLIST: The reopening of the Mount Morgan Fireclay Caverns was one of Rockhampton Regional Council's election priorities.

WISHLIST: The reopening of the Mount Morgan Fireclay Caverns was one of Rockhampton Regional Council's election priorities. Contributed

IT COULD be a while but plans are still in action to open the Mount Morgan Fireclay Caverns to the public.

A project update was provided to councillors on Tuesday at their meeting.

Project manager Andrew Collins explained the first stage of the process was to acquire the land and title gaining the land titles and acquiring the land from the state government.

It is expected this land process could take up to 12 months to get sorted.

In the meantime, Mr Collins said officers are developing a design brief and project plan.

A site tourer was arranged for early August. A budget of $80,000 has been allocated to the project and $29,925 has been recorded spent to date.

The site was closed in 2011 due to safety concerns.

A safety assessment was carried out in April by Cardno and it was revealed there were a number of viable options to re-open the site.