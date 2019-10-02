Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An intrigued tour group climb up the stairs within the Mount Morgan fireclay caverns.
An intrigued tour group climb up the stairs within the Mount Morgan fireclay caverns.
News

Fireclay Caverns: Where does the project stand now?

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
1st Oct 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN UPDATE for the Fireclay Caverns project was presented in Rockhampton Regional Council’s community services committee meeting last week.

In the meeting, it was revealed $29,925 has been spent towards the project so far. At this stage, the scope was to develop and confirm parameters and works required to facilitate the safe opening of the caverns to the public. In August, a site visit with key stakeholders was held. A meeting with the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy is planned to discuss land tenure, access, buildings, traditional owners matters and activation. Mayor Margaret Strelow spoke to The Morning Bulletin yesterday when she revealed certain mine buildings could be used in some form. However, planning details are unknown at this time. Meanwhile, speaking about the process involved with the re-opening of the Fireclay Caverns, Mayor Strelow wanted to reassure the Mount Morgan community, the project was dear to council too. “The caverns have never been freeholded before so native title matters need to be considered,” she said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Meet the new Magistrate heading to CQ

    premium_icon Meet the new Magistrate heading to CQ

    News Where and when will Central Queensland get its newest judge?

    STADIUMS COMPARED: Rocky Stadium, an alternative plan

    premium_icon STADIUMS COMPARED: Rocky Stadium, an alternative plan

    News The Rocky Stadium bid has plenty of support from local sporting clubs.

    STADIUMS COMPARED: The Browne Park Stadium upgrade

    premium_icon STADIUMS COMPARED: The Browne Park Stadium upgrade

    News Mr Hoolihan says lack of flooding puts Browne Park’s Stadium bid in the box seat.

    A spotlight on mental health

    premium_icon A spotlight on mental health

    News Council’s annual Wellness at the Coast event will be hosted next Friday.