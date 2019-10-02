Fireclay Caverns: Where does the project stand now?

AN UPDATE for the Fireclay Caverns project was presented in Rockhampton Regional Council’s community services committee meeting last week.

In the meeting, it was revealed $29,925 has been spent towards the project so far. At this stage, the scope was to develop and confirm parameters and works required to facilitate the safe opening of the caverns to the public. In August, a site visit with key stakeholders was held. A meeting with the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy is planned to discuss land tenure, access, buildings, traditional owners matters and activation. Mayor Margaret Strelow spoke to The Morning Bulletin yesterday when she revealed certain mine buildings could be used in some form. However, planning details are unknown at this time. Meanwhile, speaking about the process involved with the re-opening of the Fireclay Caverns, Mayor Strelow wanted to reassure the Mount Morgan community, the project was dear to council too. “The caverns have never been freeholded before so native title matters need to be considered,” she said.