Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QFES Assistant Commissioner Ewan Cayzer has been sacked after a lengthy investigation.
QFES Assistant Commissioner Ewan Cayzer has been sacked after a lengthy investigation. Chris Ison ROK120517cfire1
News

FIRED: Investigation leads to CQ's top fireman being sacked

by Christine Mckee
4th Jul 2018 2:15 PM

CENTRAL Queensland's highest ranking fireman has been stood down without explanation.

Assistant Commissioner for Central Region, Ewan Cayzer will end his career on Monday under a confidential agreement with Commissioner Katarina Carroll.

Ms Carroll would not comment on the reasons behind the decision except that an investigation had been launched into a workplace matter in September last year and Mr Cayzer was no longer employed or had a career with the department.

Assistant Commissioner Steve Barber has been relieving in the Central Region position since the investigation began and will continue in the role permanently.

Mr Cayzer spent 13 years with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and before that, more than 20 years with Victoria's Country Fire Authority.

In 2016 he lead 28 crews into the New Zealand Gully bushfire.

He has not been stripped of any service awards.

commissioner ka ewan cayzer qfes investigation
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Apprentice television host to visit Rocky for conference

    Apprentice television host to visit Rocky for conference

    Council News The event will bring 200 persons in the economic development sector to town

    • 4th Jul 2018 2:00 PM
    Capricorn Coast lookout and trail to be unveiled on Saturday

    Capricorn Coast lookout and trail to be unveiled on Saturday

    Council News The viewing platform looks over a spectacular rocky point drop off

    • 4th Jul 2018 1:58 PM
    CQ business owner's vital safety tasks

    premium_icon CQ business owner's vital safety tasks

    News Pulse Test and Tag franchisee knows importance of electrical safety.

    • 4th Jul 2018 1:14 PM
    Check out what our region has to offer these holidays

    Check out what our region has to offer these holidays

    News Here are five events across the region sure to create memories.

    Local Partners