Firefighter describes blaze that gutted house as ‘intense’

A house in Kabra has been destroyed after a fire on Tuesday May 18, 2021. Picture: Vanessa Jarrett

UPDATE, 4.45PM: A fire that destroyed a house in Kabra on Tuesday afternoon has been described as "intense" by a firefighter at the scene.

Lieutenant Nathan Crane from Gracemere Fire Station said Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews from Gracemere and Rockhampton attended the house fire.

Lieutenant Crane said it took crews about eight to 10 minutes to arrive at the scene.

Gracemere Fire Station Lieutenant Nathan Crane speaking to media at the scene of a house fire in Kabra on Tuesday May 18, 2021. Picture: Vanessa Jarrett

He said on arrival, the house had already collapsed.

"We were able to contain the fire within that area and stop it from spreading," he said.

"Stopping the fire from spreading was a major concern for us."

A reporter from The Morning Bulletin spoke to a man at the scene, who said he was the grandson of the owners and that they were on holidays in Winton.

Lieutenant Crane said it was pretty "disheartening" for the family that had lost everything in the fire.

He said the cause of the fire was unknown at this stage.

Emergency services were called to reports of the house fire on the Capricorn Highway, near Kabra Hotel, about 1.30pm.

ROK180521KabraFire: A house in Kabra has been destroyed after a fire on Tuesday May 18, 2021.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman, three crews were on scene.

The spokeswoman originally said there had been a partial structure collapse, however, it is understood the house was destroyed.

Initial reports suggest the fire was contained about 1.50pm.

It is understood all persons were outside the house and accounted for, with no injuries reported.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were on scene and remained on standby.

It is understood emergency services were waiting for Ergon Energy to attend and turn off power lines.