Firefighters at grass fire on Capricorn Coast

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
8th Nov 2019 4:26 PM
QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are currently on scene at a grass fire burning near Woodbine Road, Bungundarra.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze.

The fire comes as Central Queensland Rural Fire Service warned the region would be “particularly hazardous” over the next five days with fire threat ratings in the ‘very high’ to ‘severe’ category in some areas.

Rural Fire Service regional manager Brian Smith said in addition to climbing temperatures and tinderbox conditions, he was concerned about the increase in the winds coming from the west, southwest direction.

Read more about the warning here: Bushfire threat level escalates around CQ today

It is almost 12 months since the region was subjected to a mass evacuation of Gracemere after a fast moving fire at Kabra threatened to burn the suburb. Read more here: The scary, the bad and the good of Gracemere evacuation

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

