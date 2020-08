A small fire was burning along Yeppoon Rd, with trees and logs alight. Photo: David Nielsen

A small fire was burning along Yeppoon Rd, with trees and logs alight. Photo: David Nielsen

FIREFIGHTERS battled a small vegetation fire last night in Limestone Creek.

About 7pm, QFES were called to reports of a vegetation fire burning along Yeppoon Rd.

One fire crew attended the scene.

They arrived about 7.30pm and saw a small fire with trees and logs alight.

The fire was extinguished by 7.55pm.