Firefighters battle blaze in North Rockhampton

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene. Picture: Zizi Averill

SEVEN fire crews are on scene battling a grass fire in North Rockhampton.

The fire was reported burning in The Common just after 10.30am.

The fire is believed to be in grassland, with no properties or structures under threat.

Fire crews are in the process of setting up an incident action plan.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.