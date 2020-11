A vegetation fire was reported burning in Zilzie last night. Picture: David Nielsen

FIREFIGHTERS battled a small vegetation fire in Zilzie last night.

Three crews arrived at the scene about 9.20pm.

On arrival, crews saw flames burning in inaccessible country about 700m from the corner of Monte Carlo Ave and Valley Park Rd.

The fire was extinguished by 9.30pm.