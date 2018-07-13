Suspicious fire: ‘I heard explosions’

A crime scene is set up at the scene of a house fire at Carrara. Photo: Brianna Morris-Grant

A NEIGHBOUR to a house fire this afternoon on the Gold Coast has said he heard small explosions before the house went up in flames.

Firefighters are continuing to battle the fierce house fire on Paul St Carrara.

Four crews are battling the blaze after the fire broke out just before 1pm.

No occupants are inside the house but it is 'well involved' and police reported smoke billowing from the single storey residence.

The blaze was brought under control by 1.30pm.

Smoke billows from a Carrara house well involved in flames. Photo: Supplied

Police have established a crime scene at a house fire in Carrara as neighbours report hearing a series of explosions as the blaze began.

Nearby resident Aaron Mullholland said he came outside to find the house well alight after several small 'explosions' and a chemical burning smell.

The house had been gutted by fire. Photo: Brianna Morris-Grant

"Some new people have moved in, and they seem to use the area like a mechanic's workshop," he said.

"They're always doing up cars and bikes, and it went up quick obviously with the mechanic chemicals, fuel oils and things like that.

"That's what it smelt like, burning chemicals, burning oil."

The owners of the destroyed house arrived on scene later and spoke with police.

Though a second man confirmed he lived in the house, he refused to comment on the blaze.

Police investigations to determine a cause are continuing.