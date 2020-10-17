Firefighters battle grass fire north of Rockhampton

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near Stanage Bay Rd, Stanage. Picture: David Nielsen

TWO fire crews are battling a grass fire that has broken out at Stanage, about 175km north east of Rockhampton.

The grass fire is burning near Stanage Bay Rd, about 30km from the Bruce Hwy.

Three more fire crews are en route.

The fire broke out earlier today and is currently posing no threat to property.

Smoke is expected to affect the area into tomorrow.

People should close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.