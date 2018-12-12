Menu
TRUCK FIRE: A blown tyre is believed to be the cause for the truck trailer fire in Stanwell last night.
Firefighters battle truck trailer blaze, fires

12th Dec 2018 10:22 AM

Emergency services were kept busy tackling a semi-trailer fire near the cemetery on Waoula Rd, Stanwell last night.

After receiving the emergency call just after 6.30pm, three fire crews arrived to find the fuel tank and grain trailer ablaze, with the road blocked in both directions.

The fire was reportedly caused by a blown tyre.

The driver hadn't sustained any significant injuries and the prime mover was able to be separated from the burning trailer. Rural firefighters had the fire under control by the time QFES arrived.

The road reopened at 8pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also called out to extinguish two fires in North Rockhampton.

The first vegetation fire was in a paddock at Lakes Creek Rd, reported at 7.40pm.

Two crews put the fire out and left the scene by 8.10pm.

The second fire was reportedly burning on the oval of Mount Archer School, Thozet Rd, Koongal at 10.30pm.

The crew were only at the job for 10 minutes.

