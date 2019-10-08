Residents lose everything in East Toowoomba inferno

LATEST: TWO East Toowoomba families have lost everything in a fierce fire fuelled by intense winds this afternoon.

The properties on Victor St were destroyed despite best efforts of up to 11 Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews who battled to contain the inferno that broke out about 3.20pm.

Resident Kheri Hassan could do nothing but watch as the fire engulfed his home.

He had been at work when his wife called him, alerting him to the dramatically escalating situation, and arrived at his property, helpless and concerned.

"I just want my family, that's it," Mr Hassan said at the scene.

"All my stuff was in there; I just want my family."

Witnesses described several people were trying to get animals out of the houses as firefighters battled to protect other neighbouring structures.

One of the homes, believed to be where the fire began, collapsed.

QFES crews, battling strong winds and adverse conditions, protected other properties with the focus on the southern side.

Thick black smoke was visible across the city and witnesses at the scene reported hearing explosions from inside the fire zone.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics assessed a man in his 30s at the scene for smoke inhalation but he was not taken to hospital.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics treated a second person at the scene for minor burns to their hands.

Emergency services closed Herries St between Hume and Kitchener Sts for more than two hours, with police redirecting traffic.

Neighbour Amy Kirkwood described hearing a banging noise as she was watching TV.

"I got really concerned, walked outside and .... next thing I know, the whole house next door is gone," a visibly shocked Ms Kirkwood said at the scene.

"The whole thing was just completely scorched in fire.

"I freaked out; my unit is right next to where the fire is.

"Within seconds, of hearing that 'boom, boom, boom', everything was gone."

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined with investigations expected to be ongoing.

4PM: Multiple fire crews remain on scene fighting an inferno which has torn through two East Toowoomba houses.

Emergency services have closed Herries St between Hume and Kitchener Sts as they battle to bring under control a fire which broke out about 3.20pm.

Two properties are believed to have been destroyed with five Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews working to protect neighbouring structures.

A QFES spokesman said crews were "working to protect exposures on the southern side".

Thick black smoke was visible across the city and witnesses at the scene reported hearing explosions from inside the fire zone.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were on scene assessing one patient for what was believed to be smoke inhalation.

Power has been reportedly cut to several homes in East Toowoomba as a result of the massive structure fires burning in the suburb.

Ergon Energy has confirmed 122 properties are affected, while reports have been coming in from the public of lost power in the vicinity of the fires on the intersection of Victor and Herries Sts.

Customers lost power just after 3.30pm today, with all affected houses isolated to East Toowoomba.

EARLIER: FIREFIGHTERS are battling a major structure fire in East Toowoomba.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at the corner of Victor and Herries Sts where it is understood two properties are alight.

Crews were called to the scene about 3.25pm with reports one property was alight.

It has since spread to two structures, with a QFES spokeswoman describing both as "well alight".