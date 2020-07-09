Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A car has caught fire following a crash on Steve Irwin Way, Landsborough.
A car has caught fire following a crash on Steve Irwin Way, Landsborough.
Breaking

Lengthy delays expected after car fire on major road

Eden Boyd
9th Jul 2020 12:51 PM | Updated: 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1.50PM: 

A car fire is now under control following a two-vehicle crash on Steve Irwin Way in Landsborough.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew had left the scene after the vehicle caught alight at about 12.20pm. 

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the nose-to-tail collision was attended by police, but was only minor.

Delays are expected in the area. 

EARLIER: 

Firefighters have rushed to a major road on the Sunshine Coast after a car caught fire following a crash.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew had been called to the crash on Steve Irwin Way at Landsborough just before 12.20pm.

She said the vehicle was "well-involved" in fire when the crew arrived.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said all passengers had been assessed, with no injuries sustained from the collision.

It is understood the crash has affected both lanes of Steve Irwin Way.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

car firesunshine coast breaking news steve irwin way sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential: Number 1

        premium_icon Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential: Number 1

        News “We absolutely must deliver a similar quality of life to what young people know they can get in the more urban capitals. Otherwise we would never keep our kids here and...

        • 9th Jul 2020 12:39 PM
        • 9 ClintS3
        CQ town among the states most expensive place for fuel

        premium_icon CQ town among the states most expensive place for fuel

        Information High prices prompt Minister to request investigations into retailers doing the...

        • 9th Jul 2020 12:34 PM
        Woman smashes glass pipe after smoking meth for first time

        premium_icon Woman smashes glass pipe after smoking meth for first time

        Crime She discovered the drug ‘wasn’t for her’.

        • 9th Jul 2020 12:33 PM
        Rocky police need your dashcam footage after crash

        premium_icon Rocky police need your dashcam footage after crash

        Breaking Police allege a ute ran a red light driving east along Elphinstone Street colliding...