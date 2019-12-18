Firefighters calendars on sale to support charities

Justin Bygrave who is selling Australian Firefighters Calendars and t-shirts for charity. Picture: Allan Reinikka

IF YOU are still wondering what to get that special someone for Christmas, head over to City Centre Plaza and pick up an edition of this year’s Australian Firefighters Calendar.

Firebrand Queensland owner Justin Bygrave has a stall set up in the first shop when you walk through the front doors of the Plaza.

Inside you will find Drought Angels travel mugs, stickers, caps, t-shirts, Firebrand Queensland supporters packs, kids packs, six different themed Australian Firefighters Calendars and much more.

Mr Bygrave, who lives in Toowoomba, said Firebrand Queensland distributes the Australian Firefighters Calendars to help support Queensland based charities.

He said the fires across the state, and in Central Queensland, had been “absolutely tragic” this year.

“The support from Yeppoon and the local community has been nothing short of encouraging and spectacular following the recent fires that have gone through Cobraball,” he said.

“We do this to help those who are doing it tough, to help make a difference in their lives.”

He also said the drought was still a major problem and had teamed up with Drought Angels to help farmers and primary producers doing it tough.

“These guys do amazing work and a lot of charities run on limited budgets,” he said

“If we can help Queensland based charities that offer support for our farmers and primary producers in the local area than let’s help out as much as we can. The drought hasn’t ended.”

He said The Australian Firefighters Calendar had donated $5000 to Rural Fire Service Queensland and he had raised $3500 so far from local sales for a number of Queensland based charities, including Kids with Cancer Foundation, RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopters, Rural Aid and Currumbin Wildlife Hospital.

Mr Bygrave said he started Firebrand Queensland because he had personally suffered trauma in the past.

“I am on the positive side of my recovery and if I can help other families in need then that is what I will do,” he said.

“It’s important to me to be able to give back now that I am fit, healthy and well.”

The stall is open every day until Monday, December 23. The Australian Firefighters Calendars are $20 each.