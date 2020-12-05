Menu
Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire at Ironpot today. Picture: David Nielsen
Environment

Firefighters contain blaze burning near Rockhampton

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@news.com.au
5th Dec 2020 3:00 PM
FIREFIGHTERS have contained a vegetation fire that sparked up at “Crossover” in Ironpot today.

Five crews were called to reports of the fire at 11.38am.

It is understood the fire has since been contained, with all crews still on scene.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 immediately.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

