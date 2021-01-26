Firefighters contain Farnborough bushfire

Firefighters have contained a bushfire burning near Farnborough.

The fire was first reported to be burning near Fishing Creek Rd at 3.35pm on January 14.

The fire is burning within containment lines and will continue to burn for the next few days.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists are asked drive with caution and to conditions.

If you are concerned your property is under threat, call triple-0 immediately.