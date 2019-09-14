Firefighters kept busy with multiple grass fires across CQ

FIREFIGHTERS have been kept busy today with a number of grass fires sparking across the region.

At 10.30am, four crews attended a grass fire on D Berrys Rd, Glenlee.

Crews arrived on the scene at 11am and had the fire under control by 11.08am. The blaze was completely extinguished by 11.40am.

At 11.35am, four crews raced to Gavial Gracemere Rd, Midgee, to reports of four separate grass fires.

Crews arrived on scene at 11.50am and extinguished three of the fires by 12.15pm.

The fourth fire, which had increased in size by the Bruce Hwy, was reported to be under control.