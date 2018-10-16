Menu
Fire Archibald Street
Breaking

Motorhome destroyed as fire breaks out in warehouse

Tara Miko
by
16th Oct 2018 9:51 AM | Updated: 11:27 AM

UPDATE: A motorhome has been destroyed and a man taken to hospital with smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a Toowoomba workshop.

Staff at Forbes Batteries on Archibald St were working on a motorhome inside the warehouse when a 12-vold short ignited a fire on the vehicle about 9.30am.

"The workers were unable to successfully get that fire out," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station officer Cameron Ashmore said.

The fire was fully involved and had spread to the rest of the shed when firefighters arrived on scene.

Fire at Forbes Batteries workshop in Archibald St. October 2018
"Because of the material inside the shed, there was a lot of smoke and a fair bit of heat coming out of the shed," he said.

He said workers had tried to extinguish the fire and stop it spreading but were forced to evacuate the premises.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Steve Johns said workers were assessed at the scene for smoke inhalation.

One man was taken to Toowoomba Hospital for further treatment, he said.

 

Fire at Forbes Batteries workshop in Archibald St. October 2018
Mr Ashmore said engineers would be called in to assess the structural integrity of the warehouse, the ceiling of which was damaged by the heat from the fire.

"Investigations are still continuing into what caused the short," he said.

"The fire was mostly contained to the motorhome and it just burnt a few fixtures inside the shed.

"It didn't spread to any adjoining properties which was good."

EARLIER, 9.50AM: Emergency services are responding to a structure fire in Toowoomba.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at Archibald St after a fire broke out in a campervan inside a warehouse.

The fire was reported about 9.30am.

A QFES spokeswoman said all persons were accounted for as crews work to contain the blaze.

