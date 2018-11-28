Menu
Hot weather -No fires
Breaking

Firefighters on scene of bushfire south of Toowoomba

28th Nov 2018 1:18 PM

MULTIPLE fire crews are on scene of a bushfire which has broken out at Cambooya south of Toowoomba.

Local Rural Fire Service crews and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services units are on scene near Wyreema Cambooya Rd and Bourne Rd.

It comes as a total fire ban is in place across the entire south-west region amid "unprecedented" conditions push up the risk of bushfires.

Crews are working to contain the fire which is not posing a threat to any property as at 1pm.

QFES is warning residents smoke may affect Wyreema and Cambooya and the surrounding area.

"If affected, residents are asked to close windows and doors," QFES advised.

"Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

"Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions."

Residents concerned their property is under threat from fire should phone 000 immediately.

Toowoomba and the Darling Downs has been lashed by strong winds since this morning, with low moisture and humidity levels.

