Fire fighters attend to a plane at Rockhampton airport

Fire fighters attend to a plane at Rockhampton airport

Rockhampton Airport’s specialist aviation firefighters attended to an incident close by the Peace Aviation hangar on Tuesday afternoon.

It was initially reported a flight was delayed due to an aircraft fire on the runway.

However, a Peace Aviation spokesman said the firefighters were called after a private plane, a single-engine Piper, was blown sideways into a grassy area after landing.

There was no fire and no reports of injuries.