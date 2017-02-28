Firefighters to the rescue of four-year-old Rocky boy

LITTLE boys do have a tendency to get stuck in things but one little boy's mishap led to firefighters coming to the rescue tonight.

It started with a call to the Queensland Ambulance Service to a residence in Rundle St, Wandal, where a four-year-old boy's foot had gone through wooden steps.

A QAS spokesman said the little boy's foot had swollen up and QAS called the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services for assistance.

A QFES spokeswoman said they were called about 6.55pm to assist.

"They used a crowbar to release the child's foot,” she said.

The QAS spokesman said the boy was uninjured and left in the care of his parents.