Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighters are battling blazes in Queensland on Saturday night.
Firefighters are battling blazes in Queensland on Saturday night.
Weather

Unpredictable Queensland fire threatens homes

by Stephanie Bedo
25th Nov 2018 6:24 AM

An unpredictable bushfire is raging in Queensland as firefighters battle several blazes across the state.

The fire north of Bundaberg is threatening properties near Round Hill after being upgraded to a watch and act alert on Saturday evening.

Firefighters are warning local residents to prepare to leave their homes.

The blaze has been described as unpredictable and is moving in a north-easterly direction towards Bousgas Drive, Springs Road and Anderson Way.

The bushfire north of Bundaberg has been upgraded.
The bushfire north of Bundaberg has been upgraded.

 

Locals have been advised to follow their bushfire survival plan and be ready to leave quickly.

Meanwhile, a fire near Undullah, near Ipswich, which was moving slowly east towards properties near Mt Elliot Road and Flinders Peak Conservation Park, has been downgraded to an alert level.

Earlier, hikers in Flinders Peak Conservation Park near Ipswich were told to leave immediately via text message about 12.30pm due to the blaze, however that warning was cancelled by late afternoon.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat

More Stories

bushfire editors picks emergency services fire

Top Stories

    Urgent fire weather warning issued for Capricornia today

    Urgent fire weather warning issued for Capricornia today

    Breaking Hot dry air will combine winds to create severe fire danger.

    Father, son ready to light up Rocky Speedway tonight

    premium_icon Father, son ready to light up Rocky Speedway tonight

    Motor Sports Brendan and Harry Doyle both have sights on top-five finishes

    Plot thickens in investigation into Upper Dawson Rd crash

    Plot thickens in investigation into Upper Dawson Rd crash

    Breaking Intoxication ruled out as cause of crash.

    Yeppoon mayor shares thoughts on Cap Coast future

    premium_icon Yeppoon mayor shares thoughts on Cap Coast future

    Council News FUTURE projects expected to bring up to $1.5 billion to area

    Local Partners