The bushfires seen from Forster today. Picture: Jacki Peacock / Facebook
Environment

Fires from space: ‘It’s gone to hell’

by Campbell Gellie
8th Nov 2019 1:22 PM
RURAL firefighter Garth Honeysett is on the ground battling the blaze at Harrington.

"It has gone to hell," he said.

"But we haven't lost any homes yet."

Troy Moriarty could see smoke billowing on the hill across the gully from his Willi Willi home.

He said his home is safe, the fire is headed in a different direction.

The farmer didn't know NSW Rural Fire Service has just issued a warning for Willi Willi residents on Toorumbee Rd.

 

A NASA satellite image shows bushfires ravaging the NSW north coast. Picture: NASA
It told residents to seek shelter because it was "too late to leave".

"The fire is extremely bad, wind is blowing up," Mr Moriarty said.

"I am concerned for people on top of the mountains where it is burning.

"There's a lot of properties that are isolated up there."

Betty Connery took these photos
before leaving her home.
Rainbow Flat resident Betty Connery has evacuated her home with his son and ended up in Tuncurry.

She said the roads were terrible with people trying to evacuate.

"People just stopped where they can, roads closed everywhere," she said.

"There is a big cleared area at Failford Rd and police have 50-60 people there."

 

The bushfires seen from Forster today. Picture: Jacki Peacock / Facebook
Fire and Rescue NSW Commissioner Paul Baxter said at-risk residents needed to be ready to act.

"Once a fire gets to an emergency alert level we may not be able to get to help you," Mr Baxter told reporters.

"We haven't got the resources to be able to put into every single area so you must be prepared to survive yourself."

