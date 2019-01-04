Firework feedback: Readers thoughts of the new display

ON WEDNESDAY, we asked our Morning Bulletin Facebook followers for their opinion of the New Year's Eve fireworks.

Here is what they had to say.

"Great use of the redeveloped riverbank precinct”

- Erin O'Heir

"Considering what RCC has done in the past with several other events, the NYE's fireworks were poor. Perhaps they need to spend more time in planning or getting the relevant ok's to put on what could be a great event. Not impressive for Central Qld hub l'm afraid. Should have been much better for Rocky.”

- Louise Prothero

"Pretty sure everyone on the north side of the river bank were disappointed. 100's of people over there and we couldnt see a thing.

So many people ended up leaving. Poor kids missed out on fireworks. Some warning would have been nice, not sure why they changed it from last year. It work so well before”

- Kelly Maltby

"Went to other side of river. Great view through the trees, heaps of other people.

In and out in half hour. Spectacular!”

- Katie Reid

"Sat at the Pony Club and has the best fireworks experience ever!”

- Gene Kennedy