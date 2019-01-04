Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Midnight fireworks New Years Eve Rockhampton
Midnight fireworks New Years Eve Rockhampton RUSSELL PROTHERO
Entertainment

Firework feedback: Readers thoughts of the new display

by Jack Evans, jack.evans@capnews.com.au
4th Jan 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ON WEDNESDAY, we asked our Morning Bulletin Facebook followers for their opinion of the New Year's Eve fireworks.

Here is what they had to say.

"Great use of the redeveloped riverbank precinct”

- Erin O'Heir

"Considering what RCC has done in the past with several other events, the NYE's fireworks were poor. Perhaps they need to spend more time in planning or getting the relevant ok's to put on what could be a great event. Not impressive for Central Qld hub l'm afraid. Should have been much better for Rocky.”

- Louise Prothero

"Pretty sure everyone on the north side of the river bank were disappointed. 100's of people over there and we couldnt see a thing.

So many people ended up leaving. Poor kids missed out on fireworks. Some warning would have been nice, not sure why they changed it from last year. It work so well before”

- Kelly Maltby

"Went to other side of river. Great view through the trees, heaps of other people.

In and out in half hour. Spectacular!”

- Katie Reid

"Sat at the Pony Club and has the best fireworks experience ever!”

- Gene Kennedy

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Mining company opens trust fund for lost worker

    Mining company opens trust fund for lost worker

    News They have pledged to contribute on a 2:1 basis

    Tropical Cyclone Penny to bucket heavy rain over CQ

    premium_icon Tropical Cyclone Penny to bucket heavy rain over CQ

    Weather It could intensify and come back to the Queensland coast

    'Smashing' tourism numbers reported for Christmas period

    premium_icon 'Smashing' tourism numbers reported for Christmas period

    Business New events have boosted what would normally be a quiet time

    CQUni professor debunks claims of engineer shortages

    premium_icon CQUni professor debunks claims of engineer shortages

    News 'The mining sector fluctuates so much..its popularity has declined'

    Local Partners