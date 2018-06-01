Fireworks, carousel, music, theatre performances and more

RIDE TIME: The unique attraction will be in town for the three day event from July 13 to 15, a first for the FMA MAGIC RIDE: The carousel has never been showcased at any Queensland town outside of Brisbane.

RIDE TIME: The unique attraction will be in town for the three day event from July 13 to 15, a first for the FMA MAGIC RIDE: The carousel has never been showcased at any Queensland town outside of Brisbane. Contributed

THIS year's premier winter event in Rocky is set to be the biggest yet.

The 2018 Rockhampton River Festival program was released this week and tickets are now live.

Running from July 13-15, the program is bustling with entertainment including three ticketed events - Le Coup, Arboria, Carousel and a food and art series.

To top it off - there will be two nights of fireworks sponsored by Woollam Constructions.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Manager of Regional Development and Promotions, Chris Ireland, said the calibre of events at this year's festival has set a new benchmark for the popular event.

"This year's signature events, including Arboria, a monumental walk-in sculpture , and Le Coup, a vintage ballroom, 1920s carnival glamour performance, will offer an experience our region has never seen before,” Mr Ireland said.

"The royal double decker carousel also adds a touch of magic to our riverside.

"It is another showstopper that we have attracted that has never travelled north of Brisbane.

"In addition we will have a fantastic mix of art exhibitions and instalments, cultural activities, three music stages and roving street performances.”

The event will cover across the largest space yet, from Victoria Parade at Archer Street through to the riverside car park on William and Quay Street.

"We are expecting to draw more than 100,000 attendees this year, and with such a wide variety of entertainment, I have no doubt this year's festival will see people coming back again and again over the three days,” Mr Ireland said.

Council is proud to have support from Adani Australia, Tourism and Events Queensland, CQUniversity, Stage & Audio, Woollam Constructions, McMurtie Consulting Engineers, Empire Apartment Hotel, Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate, Triple M, The Morning Bulletin, Victoria Tavern, Pierce Engineering and Stanke Electrics as sponsors for the 2018 River Festival.

Le Coup is sponsored by CQUniversity and Arboria is sponsored by McMurtrie Consulting Engineers.

