Fireworks display to light up sky in Rocky tonight

FIREWORKS will light up the sky above north Rockhampton tonight as Heights College host a Showcase Evening.

Heights College will open its doors to the wider community from 4.30pm-7.30pm, with the highlight of the night a fireworks display at 7.25pm.

Rockhampton pet owners are urged to make sure their pets have collars and tags on and are secured inside incase they become frightened.

For those interested in attending the Heights College event, there will be plenty of activities for the entire family to enjoy including a petting zoo, classroom activities, showcase booths, college tours, a coffee shop, a number of food vendors, rides, jumping castle and a variety of student dramatic and musical performances.

Also open all night will be the college's brand new kindergarten facility, with teachers available to answer any questions.

Heights College is located in Carlton St, Kawana.