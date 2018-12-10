Menu
FIREWORK INJURY: A woman was reportedly injured when a piece of fireworks burned her leg at the 2018 Carols in the Heart in Lismore on December 9.
News

Fireworks injury: Woman hurt at Lismore carols

Alison Paterson
by
10th Dec 2018 10:30 AM | Updated: 12:19 PM
INVESTIGATIONS are under way after a woman was injured by fireworks at a carol service on Sunday night.

On social media Andrew Payne said his girlfriend was struck by a piece of falling pyrotechnic material.

"It happened to my girlfriend. Got hit in the leg by a piece," he posted.

"It wasn't an ember, (it) was a big chunky hard piece."

A Lismore City Council spokeswoman confirmed an investigation was under way.

"Event staff did not receive any notification of injury from fireworks at Carols in the Heart last night," she said.

"We have become aware through Facebook posts today of a potential incident which we are investigating further.

"Safety of patrons at events is our highest priority."

In 2014 Jenna Collier's then four-year-old daughter Echo was injured when she and the rest of her family were enjoying Carols by Candlelight at Oakes Oval.

Medical staff said Echo's injuries were a result of the force of the shell hitting her face.

Mr Payne has been approached for further comment.

More to come.

