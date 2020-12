A SMALL backyard burn had fighters knocking on the front door of a home in South Rockhampton last night.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew responded to reports of the yard fire at 7.40pm at an address on Campbell Ln.

A QFES spokeswoman said the residents had managed to put the fire out.

She said fireys spoke to the residents about how to do a backyard burn safely and left at 7.50pm.