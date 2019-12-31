Fireys respond to backyard blaze in mining town

A NOTICE to Appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on January 14 has been issued for a 56-year-old Dysart man, for contravening the local fire ban.

On December 19 around 3pm, it is alleged that officers from Dysart Police Station and Dysart Fire Station were called to an address in relation to a grass fire in a backyard.

Officers allegedly observed an area of approximately 8-10 square metres that was burning as the resident attempted to extinguish it with a garden hose.

Smoke was then seen coming from the next yard from a small fire against the fence.

It is believed the fire had spread under the fence, destroying the neighbour’s grass.

At the time of the incident, fire fighters had been busy battling a large grass fire on the outskirts of town and were forced to divert resources.