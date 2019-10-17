Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fireys search for blaze in Rocky CBD building

Morning Bulletin staff
17th Oct 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services were called to the corner of Bolsover and William Sts at 1.15pm this afternoon after they received reports of smoke coming from an airconditioning unit.

Two crews arrived by 1.20pm before fireys searched the area before they discovered the ceiling smelt of smoke but could not locate a fire.

The owner was asked to phone an electrician to repair the airconditioning unit, and the building was evacuated.

Queensland Ambulance Service were also called to the scene, and fireys had left by 1.50pm.

emergency services fire rockhampton cbd tmbbreaking
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Breakthrough in Rocky supermarket robbery

    premium_icon UPDATE: Breakthrough in Rocky supermarket robbery

    Crime Police catch up to alleged offender after a staff member chased him out of the store with a mop

    How to watch the AFL QLD Schools Cup

    premium_icon How to watch the AFL QLD Schools Cup

    AFL Some of state’s finest young Aussie Rules players will take the field

    Blackwater attack: ‘What sort of scum does this?’

    premium_icon Blackwater attack: ‘What sort of scum does this?’

    News Former resident speaks out about the town she once loved

    HAVE YOUR SAY: What does Gracemere need?

    premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: What does Gracemere need?

    News A roundtable is being hosted by council next month for residents to share their...