Fireys search for blaze in Rocky CBD building

EMERGENCY services were called to the corner of Bolsover and William Sts at 1.15pm this afternoon after they received reports of smoke coming from an airconditioning unit.

Two crews arrived by 1.20pm before fireys searched the area before they discovered the ceiling smelt of smoke but could not locate a fire.

The owner was asked to phone an electrician to repair the airconditioning unit, and the building was evacuated.

Queensland Ambulance Service were also called to the scene, and fireys had left by 1.50pm.