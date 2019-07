Firies have attended the scene of a blaze in North Rockhampton. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

FIRIES have attended a blaze in North Rockhampton this afternoon.

Smoke could be seen from the city as it came from a garage in Bates St, Park Avenue.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) spokesman said the fire was "well-contained”.

This comes as a number of fires have begun in the region, vegetation blazes in Tungamull, Mulara and Bungundarra.