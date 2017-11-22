Menu
Firies free woman from crash wreckage at major roundabout

Emergency services on scene after a car has come off Tanby Rd at the round at the roundabout intersecting Yeppoon Rd this morning.
Shayla Bulloch
Amber Hooker
Shayla Bulloch
by and

FIREFIGHTERS have freed a woman aged in her 40s after a car came off Tanby Rd and into a ditch.

Emergency services received reports of the crash at the roundabout, which intersects Yeppoon Rd, about 6.50am.

They arrived on scene soon after to find the woman still in the vehicle.

The initial report came through the woman had crashed into a power pole, however emergency services have not reported and lines down or disruptions to power.

 

Emergency Services on scene after a car came off Tanby Rd, at the roundabout which intersects Yeppoon Rd, this morning.
Shayla Bulloch

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services report the woman was encapsulated, so firefighters removed the door to get to the patient.

"They started doing that 7.15am, took two minutes to get to the patient," a QFES spokesman said.

"Once they made entry they put patient in the hands of ambulance officers.

"At 7.20am the patient was loaded into an Ambulance and taken to Yeppoon Hospital."

The Queensland Ambulance Service said the woman suffered neck pain upon initial assessment.

Three QFES have since left scene after checking for diesel and fuel leaks, and making the area safe.

