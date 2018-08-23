Firies gaining control over Mount Archer blaze

AFTER fire earlier this week broke through containment lines, things have calmed down to a "sit and wait” situation on Mount Archer according to authorities.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Inspector Les Williams said the threat level had reduced, but officers were still door knocking Frenchville homes to keep them up to date.

Mr Williams said things were "very quiet overnight” where fire crew were in a "sit and wait” situation.

It comes after water bombers were deployed throughout Thursday to bring the fire under control.

"All the containment burns we intended to do by the end of the evening had been undertaken and then the crews were basically monitoring overnight to ensure the containment lines were held,” Mr Williams said.

Today, he said crews had sought to strengthen containment lines further and undertaken more burning near Pilbeam Dr .

He said QFES officers door knocked houses at end of Frenchville Rd and on the small streets that came off it, up to and including Frenchmans Ln.

"That was to provide advice that we're monitoring the fires that are slowly backing down the ridge lines towards the back of those houses,” he said.

"Our action plan from here is to wait for the fires to trickle down slowly to the back of the properties.”

Insp Williams said crews would extinguish any fires that reached the edge of those properties.

He explained the fire was less destructive burning down the mountain than if crews were to light fires at the back of the properties and let it burn up the steep slope.

Parks and wildlife vegetation specialists are also attempting to preserve a fire resistant scrub species that would act as a natural fire break if it had the opportunity to firmly establish itself.

Mr Williams urged nearby residents to clear their backyards of excess vegetation and not to dump any green waste in the vicinity of fence lines.

He said if houses looked likely to come into the firing line, residents should try and clear away any other impediments such as furniture out of the way to allow fire crews and hoses to move freely.

Over the coming days, Mr Williams expected fire crews would be kept busy fighting fires on a number of fronts.

Speaking about the original fire coming from New Zealand gully, he said they were now happy with the chunk of land between Pilbeam Drive and Arnold Drive and towards the east, and would continue to back burn when required.

"There is a possibility the fire out towards Lakes Creek way may pull up in scrub lines again and if not, our plan is to keep ahead of it and burn out towards the road,” Insp Williams said.

While some rain would be greatly appreciated, Mr William expected the next few months to remain dry and warm with "quite a full-on fire season ahead”.