Fire-fighters were called to an Elizabeth St (near Clifton St) address at Gracemere about 9pm Sunday.

A neighbour reported hearing explosions, but it was later discovered to be a backyard fire inside a drum.

The fire was deemed to be suitably contained.

In a separate incident, just after 6pm, one patient was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition following a reported snake bite on Fisher Street and Bland Street at Gracemere.