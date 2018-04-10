Firing squad: Rocky paintball team puts their bodies on line

FIRE AWAY: Rocky Rampage are putting their bodies on the line to raise funds for their trip to the NXL paintball championships.

PAINTBALL: For Harley Lidster, if he didn't do paintball, he doesn't know what sport he would do.

"It's just a hell of a lot of fun,” he said.

Captain of the Rocky Rampage paintball team, the 27-year-old Rockhampton man was first introduced to the sport by his brother-in-law and quickly caught the bug.

"I was hooked,” Lidster said.

"I went online and started spending hundreds on gear and it just started rolling from there.

"I started playing in Rockhampton when my brother-in-law moved back and started playing and going out on the field and was soon part of the furniture.

"We decided to try and compete and see how good we were and when we heard about the NXL in Brisbane, we started to go along.”

The NXL, otherwise known as National X ball league, is an Australia-wide tournament where the winners are sent to America to compete on the world stage.

However, being a self-funded team, the $2000 cost of paint, travel, food and accommodation and the $500 registration fee soon began to hurt the team's wallets.

The team has decided to hold a fundraiser alongside their GoFundMe page, to raise $2000 for their trip to the year's first round on May 26.

"We've been wanting to do the four rounds a year but it's expensive,” Lidster said.

"We didn't want a handout. We wanted to prove we wanted it, that we're committed and that we'd put our bodies on the line.

"We decided to donate our bodies for every dollar donated, we'll stand in front of the firing line and take two paint balls to our bodies.

"It's 50 cents a ball and if anybody wants to be a major donator of $50 or $100... we're letting them be one of the people firing us. If it's $100, they'll use one of our tournament markers which shoot 12 paintballs a second.”

The team will be "grinning and bearing it” for the sake of their dream to make it past the state and national qualifications and over to "biggest paintball tournament in the world”.